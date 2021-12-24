Brotherly Game Daily Links: Brenden Aaronson linked with Premier and Bundesliga teams

Philadelphia Union News

The Union acquires Argentine forward Julián Carranza from Inter Miami on loan

Carranza, who has made 41 appearances and 11 starts for Miami the past two seasons, will occupy a Young Designated Player spot and will be on loan throughout the 2022 season with an option to purchase.

Leeds United, AC Milan, RB Leipzig chasing USMNT, ex-Union Brenden Aaronson

The Union academy product joined Salzburg for an initial $6.5 million fee last January, with incentives potentially taking the fee to $9 million. Sources say those incentives are virtually guaranteed to 100% hit if Aaronson remains with Salzburg until the summer, meaning the Union would receive every dollar of the potential $9 million.

MLS News

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Jan Gregus, Robert Beric highlight Stage 2 picks

Six players were selected in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft on Thursday, including three who were on Designated Player contracts this past season: Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta, Slovakian midfielder Jan Gregus and Slovenian striker Robert Beric.

CF Montreal Swoops For Alistar Johnston

Having only made his full international debut in March, Johnston has now tallied the incredible amount of 18 caps in less than a year, a sign of Covid-times and Canada’s World Cup campaign kicking-off so early amongst the minnows. Firmly established in the Nashville SC side he scored his first MLS goal in a 5-1 success for Nashville SC over Inter-Miami earlier this year.

Orlando City Signs Defender Ruan to a New Two-Year Contract

The 26-year-old Brazilian has made 80 appearances (72 starts) in all competitions in his first three years with the club. He’s accumulated two goals and 13 assists in that time. This past season, Ruan made 24 appearances (21 starts) and recorded 1,888 minutes.

Atlanta United signs veteran leader Ozzie Alonso

Alonso, 36, has made 338 appearances, compiled at Seattle from 2009-18, when he played with and then was coached by Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda, and Minnesota from 2019-21.