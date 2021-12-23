The Union acquires Argentine forward Julián Carranza from Inter Miami on loan

Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner’s first acquisition of the offseason is a move he hasn’t made before in his tenure with the club: an intraleague loan for a Young DP.

The Union announced Thursday that they have acquired 21-year-old Argentine forward Julián Carranza on loan from Inter Miami in exchange for the Union’s second round pick in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft.

Carranza, who has made 41 appearances and 11 starts for Miami the past two seasons, will occupy a Young Designated Player spot and will be on loan throughout the 2022 season with an option to purchase.

“We’re excited to welcome Julián to the Philadelphia Union and add a promising young attacker with a lot of potential to our roster,” Tanner stated in a news release. “He is aggressive in the box and brings the versatility of a natural center forward who fits the profile of a striker we were looking for, as well as our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop in our system.”

Carranza has logged 1,268 minutes in two seasons with Miami, scoring 3 goals, after signing with Miami in July 2019 from Club Atletico Banfield in Argentina. Internationally, Carranza has been called up to Argentina’s U-17 and U-23 National Team and scored his first goal in a U-23 friendly against Colombia in September 2019.

Inter Miami reportedly paid seven figures ($6 million) to acquire Carranza in 2019 and he made $750,000 in guaranteed compensation last season.