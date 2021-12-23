Drexel star Chris Donovan racks up post-season awards

Drexel star Chris Donovan collected another post-season award on Wednesday as the Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, adding it to an already vast collection of post-season awards.

The Paoli native and former Pennsylvania high school player of the year at Conestoga, led the Dragons this season with 12 goals and 2 assists. He has another season of eligibility left if he chooses to return but through four seasons in West Philly he has 30 goals and 13 assists while also starring for West Chester United.

In addition to being named the 2021 recipient of the Chris Jones Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, Donovan was a Soccer Six All-Star after leading the way in goals. He was also named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, the Philadelphia Inquirer Men’s Soccer Performer of the Year, the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region First Team and has also collected several academic awards.

He’ll likely have options at the professional level either in USL or in the new MLS Next Pro league should he opt not to return for one final season.

He had six goals and three assists in West Chester United’s first season in USL League Two over the summer, helping lead the Predators to the conference final.

The full list of Soccer Six Awards is below:

Don DiJulia 2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Champions

Villanova University

2021 Soccer 6 All-Star Team

Chris Donovan, F, Drexel

Lyam MacKinnon, F, Villanova

Nigel Buckley, F, La Salle

Matt Leigh, F, Penn

Joey Bhangdia, M, Penn

Daniel Nesseler, M, Drexel

Josh Belluz, M, Villanova

Omry Perel, M, Saint Joseph’s

Garrett Lyons, D, Saint Joseph’s

Viktor Benediktsson, D, Villanova

Leo Burney, D, Penn

Carson Williams, GK, Villanova

Chris Jones Player of the Year

Chris Donovan, F, Drexel

William “Bill” Wilkinson Freshman of the Year

Leo Burney, D, Penn

Bill Harris Coach of the Year

Tom Carlin, Villanova

John McAdams Academic Player of the Year

Garrett Lyons, Saint Joseph’s

2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6

Goals Leader

Chris Donovan, F, Drexel

12 Goals

2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6

Assists Leaders

Ben Stitz, M, Penn

8 Assists

2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6

Goals Against Average Leader (Min. 50% of Minutes)

Cameron Sanders, GK, Drexel 1.08 GAA

2021 Soccer 6 All-Rookie Team

Balthi Saunders, F, Villanova

Blake Driehuis, F, Saint Joseph’s

Stas Korzeniowski, F, Penn

Ori Artzi, M, Drexel

Charlie Gaffney, M, Penn

Omry Perel, M, Saint Joseph’s

Youri Senden, D, Drexel

Leo Burney, D, Penn

Truls Braendvang, D, Saint Joseph’s

Luke Kozomara, D, Temple

Lars Haavie, GK, Saint Joseph’s

Players of the Week

James Fletcher, Saint Joseph’s

Chris Donovan, Drexel (x3)

Garrett Lyons, Saint Joseph’s

Nigel Buckley, La Salle

Defensive Players of the Week

Viktor Bendiktsson, Villanova

Carson Williams, Villanova (x3)

Leo Burney, Penn

Kent Dickey, Villanova

Rookies of the Week

Stas Korzeniowski, Penn (x2)

Lars Haavie, Saint Joseph’s (x2)

Youri Senden, Drexel