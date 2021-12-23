Drexel star Chris Donovan racks up post-season awards

Drexel star Chris Donovan collected another post-season award on Wednesday as the Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, adding it to an already vast collection of post-season awards.
The Paoli native and former Pennsylvania high school player of the year at Conestoga, led the Dragons this season with 12 goals and 2 assists. He has another season of eligibility left if he chooses to return but through four seasons in West Philly he has 30 goals and 13 assists while also starring for West Chester United.
In addition to being named the 2021 recipient of the Chris Jones Philly Soccer Six Player of the Year, Donovan was a Soccer Six All-Star after leading the way in goals. He was also named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, the Philadelphia Inquirer Men’s Soccer Performer of the Year, the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region First Team and has also collected several academic awards.
He’ll likely have options at the professional level either in USL or in the new MLS Next Pro league should he opt not to return for one final season.
He had six goals and three assists in West Chester United’s first season in USL League Two over the summer, helping lead the Predators to the conference final.
The full list of Soccer Six Awards is below:
Don DiJulia 2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Champions
Villanova University
2021 Soccer 6 All-Star Team
Chris Donovan, F, Drexel
Lyam MacKinnon, F, Villanova
Nigel Buckley, F, La Salle
Matt Leigh, F, Penn
Joey Bhangdia, M, Penn
Daniel Nesseler, M, Drexel
Josh Belluz, M, Villanova
Omry Perel, M, Saint Joseph’s
Garrett Lyons, D, Saint Joseph’s
Viktor Benediktsson, D, Villanova
Leo Burney, D, Penn
Carson Williams, GK, Villanova
Chris Jones Player of the Year
Chris Donovan, F, Drexel
William “Bill” Wilkinson Freshman of the Year
Leo Burney, D, Penn
Bill Harris Coach of the Year
Tom Carlin, Villanova
John McAdams Academic Player of the Year
Garrett Lyons, Saint Joseph’s
2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6
Goals Leader
Chris Donovan, F, Drexel
12 Goals
2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6
Assists Leaders
Ben Stitz, M, Penn
8 Assists
2021 Philadelphia Soccer 6
Goals Against Average Leader (Min. 50% of Minutes)
Cameron Sanders, GK, Drexel 1.08 GAA
2021 Soccer 6 All-Rookie Team
Balthi Saunders, F, Villanova
Blake Driehuis, F, Saint Joseph’s
Stas Korzeniowski, F, Penn
Ori Artzi, M, Drexel
Charlie Gaffney, M, Penn
Omry Perel, M, Saint Joseph’s
Youri Senden, D, Drexel
Leo Burney, D, Penn
Truls Braendvang, D, Saint Joseph’s
Luke Kozomara, D, Temple
Lars Haavie, GK, Saint Joseph’s
Players of the Week
James Fletcher, Saint Joseph’s
Chris Donovan, Drexel (x3)
Garrett Lyons, Saint Joseph’s
Nigel Buckley, La Salle
Defensive Players of the Week
Viktor Bendiktsson, Villanova
Carson Williams, Villanova (x3)
Leo Burney, Penn
Kent Dickey, Villanova
Rookies of the Week
Stas Korzeniowski, Penn (x2)
Lars Haavie, Saint Joseph’s (x2)
Youri Senden, Drexel
Loading comments...