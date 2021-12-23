Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake named 2021 Union MVP

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2021 Club Award Winners

Philadelphia Union today announced their club award winners for the 2021 season. Goalkeeper Andre Blake as Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row, midfielder Jamiro Monteiro as Offensive Player of the Year, Defenders Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes as Defensive Players of the Year, forward Kacper Przybylko as the Golden Boot winner, and midfielder Leon Flach as Newcomer of the Year.

Philadelphia Union to enter U.S. Open Cup in Round of 32 on May 10-11

U.S. Soccer announced the format for the 2022 competition on Wednesday, confirming that the Union will enter in the Round of 32. The draw for the round will be held April 22 and the Union will play on either May 10 or 11.

MLS News

New England Revolution sign Omar Gonzalez

The 33-year-old has 244 regular season appearances with 16 goals and 12 assists across 10 MLS seasons. Gonzalez also has plenty of postseason experience with 27 starts in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark

Houston Dynamo FC have reportedly signed goalkeeper Steve Clark. The 35 year-old was most recently the starting goalkeeper for the Portland Timbers and helped lead the team to a MLS Cup appearance this past season.

Toronto FC signs defender Shane O’Neill

At age 28 and standing in at 6-foot-2 inches tall, O’Neill is expected to bring experience and solid defence to Bob Bradley’s rebuilding back line. With Seattle, O’Neill filled in whenever the regulars were unavailable, and he is comfortable playing on the right side of a back four or back three.

Top 10 inbound transfers of the 2021 MLS season

