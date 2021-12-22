Brotherly Game Daily Links: Charlotte signs Ecuadorian DP

MLS News

Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Alan Franco On Loan From Atlético Mineiro

Franco will reunite with head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez in Charlotte. The midfielder was an instrumental part of Ramírez’s Independiente del Valle squad that triumphed in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana, starting all 11 matches and adding two goals in the tournament.

Houston Dynamo FC re-sign Darwin Quintero

The recent deal will keep Quintero with the Houston Dynamo through the 2022 season. Quintero played 20 games with the Dynamo last year, netting three goals and two assists on the year without seeing any significant changes to his minutes played. Quintero extends his time with the Dynamo after joining the team in the 2020 season.

‘I am really happy to be back home’: Sporting KC sign midfielder Uri Rosell to 2-year contract

Rosell spent three years with SKC in his first stint from 2012 to 2014, winning the MLS Cup with the club in 2013.

Nashville SC in negotiations with free agent midfielder Sean Davis

Davis is widely seen as one of the top players available in free agency. The central midfielder played every minute of the 2021 season for Red Bulls, and has served as the club captain for the last two seasons. A product of the Red Bulls academy, Davis has spent his entire professional career in New York.

Rest of the World News

FIFA’s biennial World Cup proposal has majority backing - president Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes he has majority backing for his biennial World Cup plan, after national football leaders were told the switch would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world body.

CAF president: Africa Cup of Nations still on amid COVID, organisation concerns

The announcement followed a meeting between Motsepe and Cameroon president Paul Biya after concerns had been expressed over a lack of organisation for the 24-team tournament, incomplete building work and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.