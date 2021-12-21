Brotherly Game Daily Links: Why the 2022 offseason is important

Philadelphia Union News

Why the Union’s shortest offseason is also the most important in their history

After a decade of mediocrity and irrelevance, the Union are close to being one of MLS’ elite teams. If they want to get there, now is the time to show it by buying an elite striker.

Three big questions following Philadelphia Union’s 2021 season

“First-ever” or “club-record” are descriptors that have seemingly been overused around the Philadelphia Union in the last three years. But that’s because they keep making club history.

MLS News

Sporting KC signs left back Ben Sweat

Sweat, 30, has one goal and eleven assists, with his most productive year in 2017 where he had the goal and six of the assists while helping NYCFC to second place in the Eastern Conference before falling in the second round of the playoffs.

Austin FC signs MLS veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay to two-year deal

Originally drafted by the Columbus Crew in 2012, Finlay was named to the Major League Soccer Best XI in 2015 after scoring 12 goals and producing 13 assists. During his time in Columbus, he scored 30 times in 150 appearances.

Rest of the World News

Africa Cup of Nations in doubt as CAF president lands in Cameroon for crunch talks

Concerns have been voiced over a lack of organisation, incomplete building work and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks among the large number of players and staff set to descend on the under-resourced country in the next few weeks.