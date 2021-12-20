Brotherly Game Daily Links: Five big games at Subaru Park in 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Five Matches You Have To See at Subaru Park in 2022

Before the calendar turns to next season, we’re already looking ahead with Major League Soccer announcing the 2022 MLS Schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

MLS News

‘Life is a long time’: Sacramento’s chance for MLS team appears to be over for now

It’s a complete 180-degree turn away from MLS’s stance just 10 months ago when Sacramento and Republic FC lost Ron Burkle’s backing. Burkle pulled out of the deal, citing issues with the proposed new stadium at the Railyards.

Major League Soccer increased viewership this season. Now it has to convince networks it’s worth $300 million per year

The viewership report arrives at a good time for MLS as the league seeks a significant increase from networks. Industry sources suggest MLS is seeking $300 million per season – up from the roughly $90 million it brings in from ESPN, Fox Sports, and Univision combined.

Concacaf News

Round of 16 schedule announced for 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

Concacaf has announced the schedule for the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) Round of 16 matches. The eight matchups between the 16 participating clubs will take place February 15-17 (first legs) and February 22-24 (second legs).

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi pick up United States end-of-season awards

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been named U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year with Ricardo Pepi receiving the governing body’s young player award.

USA v Bosnia & Herzegovina: What we Learned

To close out the December camp, a reserve USMNT squad was forced to go there and back again against a 10-man Bosnia team that was determined to hold onto a draw. But, the US snatched a goal a the end to win 1-0. Here’s what we learned.