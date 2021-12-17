Seven players with local ties eligible for NWSL Draft

Seven players with local ties are eligible to be selected in Saturday’s NWSL Draft.

The draft will be broadcast live Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ. The players with local ties include two from local schools and six who grew up in the region.

Leslie Adams, Goalkeeper, Siena College, Collegeville, Pa., Reading Rage

Raenah Campbell, Forward, Drexel, Skaneateles, N.Y.

Giovana DeMarco, Midfielder, Wake Forest, Gwynedd Valley, Pa., Match Fit Academy

Marissa DiGenova, Forward/Midfielder/Defender, Temple, King of Prussia, Pa., FC Delco

Madison Elwell, Forward/Midfielder/Defender, Vanderbilt, Ambler, Pa., YMS Xplosion

Emily Gray, Midfielder, Virginia Tech, Washington Township, N.J., Penn Fusion

Erin Stevenson, MIdfielder/Defender, UMBC, Sellersville, Pa., FC Bucks

Visit CBS Sports for the full player eligible list and additional details about the draft.