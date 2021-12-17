Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin and Tanner give season ending presser

Philadelphia Union News

Curtin and Tanner give Union end-of-year presser

The Union’s top two men in charge of creating a competitive MLS team, head coach Jim Curtin and sporting director Ernst Tanner, addressed the media at an end-of-year press conference. The two leaders of the Union spoke a lot about the successes in 2021 and how it should be a stepping stone to competing and getting to MLS Cup in 2022.

MLS News

LA Galaxy trade Sebastian Lletget to New England Revolution

In return, they will receive $300,000 in allocation money in 2022, $200,000 in allocation money in 2023, and up to $800,000 in allocation money on top of that depending on Lletget’s performance with the Revs.

Six MLS takeaways from the Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw was done and dusted on Wednesday evening, leaving all five MLS participants with plenty to chew over before Round of 16 ties begin in mid-February.

Ariel Lassiter traded to Inter Miami

Lassiter was acquired by the Dynamo on loan in August 2020 from Costa Rican club Alajuelense. He scored twice in his Dynamo debut but never was able to reach that level for the remainder of his career in Houston.

Sacha Kljestan returns with LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS season

The 36-year-old, who was a free agent, has notched five goals and four assists in 46 regular-season appearances (21 starts) for the Galaxy since joining the Western Conference side in December 2019.

Rest of the World News

Premier League COVID-19 crisis: Clubs push for shutdown until 2022

Premier League chiefs have been informed that with rising case numbers being fuelled by the omicron variant, there would be support for suspending games until the weekend of Jan. 8-9, when FA Cup third-round ties are due to take place.