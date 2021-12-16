Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS releases entire 2022 schedule

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union 2022 schedule includes trips to Nashville, LAFC and Portland in busy month of May

All told, the Union have 23 Saturday games, 5 games on Wednesdays and Sundays and one Friday game at home against D.C. United. Five games are slated for national television broadcasts and six are scheduled for afternoon kickoffs.

Why Philadelphia should remain an NWSL expansion contender

The region has over 20 years of women’s soccer history, a big fan base, and a talent pool that goes far beyond Carli Lloyd. The only piece missing is the most important one: a big-money owner.

MLS News

2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule announced

The inaugural campaign of the league’s 28th club, Charlotte FC, Nashville SC’s opening of the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, rivalries renewed and the most extensive slate of national broadcasts in league history headline the 2022 regular season match calendar.

Where could players land? 2021 MLS Free Agency matchmaker

The most important thing to remember here is free agents can potentially make the most money by staying with their current team, who aren’t subject to the same pay-raise caps that outside suitors must abide by.

Don Garber Q&A: MLS commissioner talks expansion, Las Vegas, gambling, Liga MX and more

With this season having reached its conclusion last weekend in Portland, MLS finds itself on firmer footing, and commissioner Don Garber can exhale a bit. There are revamped competitions like the Leagues Cup to look forward to, and expansion is once again on the minds of the league’s executives. There is a new media rights deal to negotiate as well.

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield.