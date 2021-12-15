Philadelphia Union 2022 schedule includes trips to Nashville, LAFC and Portland in busy month of May

After going only as far as the Twin Cities during the 2021 campaign, the Philadelphia Union will visit Los Angeles, Portland and Nashville all in the month of May during the 2022 season.

Major League Soccer released the full 2022 schedule on Wednesday, revealing that the Union will face arguably their toughest test of the season with a six-game month in May that also includes a visit to Foxborough and potentially two U.S. Open Cup matches. The Union also hosts New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami in five-day stretch in May.

After May, the Union only have one trip west of the Mississippi River in FC Dallas away on a Wednesday in August.

All told, the Union have 23 Saturday games, 5 games on Wednesdays and Sundays and one Friday game at home against D.C. United. Five games are slated for national television broadcasts and six are scheduled for afternoon kickoffs.

The Union will face each of their 13 conference opponents twice in a home and home series and play eight Western Conference teams. In addition to the four road trips, they’ll host Minnesota United in their previously announced season and home opener on February 26, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids.

The boys in blue will close the 2022 campaign at home against Toronto FC on October 9. MLS Cup will be played on November 5, 16 days before the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.