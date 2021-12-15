Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union lose Noonan to Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union News

Kai Wagner seeking move to Europe this January

“I want to make the step to Europe in January,” Wagner was quoting saying in the article. “I want to prove to myself that I can play Europe; I am honest enough to say that I want to do it now. I also want to be closer to the family.”

FC Cincinnati hires Pat Noonan from Philadelphia Union to be new manager

Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Noonan was an assistant with the LA Galaxy, working under Bruce Arena from 2013-16. He then followed Arena to the U.S. men’s national team in 2017.

Jack de Vries makes Venezia first team debut while on loan from Philadelphia Union

The 19-year-old entered for Arnor Sigurdsson in the 76th minute of a 3-1 victory over Ternana, finishing the match alongside former FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who came off the substitute’s bench at halftime.

MLS News

Charlotte FC drafts then trades Tristan Blackmon, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Charlotte sent Blackmon to the Vancouver Whitecaps for $350,000 in General Allocation Money for 2022, and another $125,000 in GAM for 2023. Tajouri-Shradi, fresh off winning MLS Cup with NYCFC, was sent to LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in GAM.