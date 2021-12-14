Philadelphia Union unscathed by MLS Expansion Draft

Pedro Ribeiro will be the answer to the trivia question of the last player taken from the Philadelphia Union in an MLS Expansion Draft for another year after Charlotte FC drafted five players on Tuesday night.

Charlotte FC chose McKinze Gaines from Austin FC, Anton Walkes from Atlanta United, Joseph Mora from DC United, Tristan Blackmon from LAFC and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from New York City FC. Fans were chosen to read the names of the drafted players in video segments played during a live local broadcast of the draft that was streamed on the MLS website.

Blackmon and Tajouri-Shradi weren’t Charlotte FC players for long.

Blackmon was traded to Vancouver Whitecaps for $350,000 in 2022 general allocation money and $125,00 in 2023 general allocation money. Tajouri-Shradi was traded to LAFC for $400,000 in general allocation money.

The Union had a number of intriguing options left unprotected including forward Cory Burke, center back Stuart Findlay and midfielder Jesus Bueno but made it through another expansion draft unscathed.

Ribeiro was taken by Orlando City in the 2014 expansion draft. The only other Union player taken was Justin Mapp by Montreal in the 2011 draft.

Add Charlotte FC to the list of teams that didn’t bite on any available Union players, which includes NYCFC, Atlanta United, Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Nashville SC and Austin FC.