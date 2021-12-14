Brotherly Game Daily Links: Charlotte learns list of players eligible in expansion draft

Philadelphia Union News

Burke, Findlay, Bueno among Philadelphia Union players available for tomorrow’s MLS Expansion Draft

If they add a player from the Philadelphia Union it will be just the third time that has happened and the first since Pedro Ribeiro was drafted by Orlando City in 2014. Justin Mapp was taken in the 2011 MLS Expansion draft by Montreal.

MLS News

2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

The 2021 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Best players available to Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft

There’s more value in adding players under contract rather than trying to renegotiate and risk what happened to Austin FC last year, in using a selection on Joe Corona but failing to agree to terms.

RSL officially names Pablo Mastroeni head coach

This is not Mastroeni’s first head coach gig — he was previously coach of Colorado Rapids, the club where he played 225 regular season MLS matches. He served as coach from 2014 to 2017, when he was fired by the club. In 2020, he joined Houston Dynamo as an assistant coach, then in 2021, he joined Real Salt Lake as an assistant to former RSL coach Freddy Juarez.

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select from option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for free agency.

2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

Free Agency also will open on Dec. 15 for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and either option-declined or out-of-contract.

Rest of the World News

PSG-Real Madrid headlines Champions League Round of 16 draw after initial draw is scrapped due to error

UEFA suffered embarrassment on Monday when the Champions League round-of-16 draw had to be repeated after the initial draw was rendered invalid due to a clerical error where Manchester United were mistakenly omitted as potential opponents for Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona to take on Napoli in first Europa League appearance in 17 years

Elsewhere, Scottish champions Rangers were paired with Borussia Dortmund, while six-time Europa League winners Sevilla will face Dinamo Zagreb.