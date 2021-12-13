Brotherly Game Daily Links: Stuart Findlay reflect on first year with Union

Philadelphia Union News

Stuart Findlay reflects on his first year with the Union, and a soccer atmosphere to rival the best he’s seen

Findlay didn’t play as much this year as he hoped to, but he delivered in the Eastern Conference final. “This isn’t the MLS everybody thinks it is,” he said of the game’s raucous atmosphere.

What the 2021 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

The two big changes from 2020 to 2021: The line of confrontation was a bit lower this year. Philly were a pressing team, still; they just weren’t really a high-pressing team. They were more willing to let you come up the field and open space in behind.

MLS News

NYCFC’s leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future

Castellanos, Moralez, Magno, Callens, and Johnson in goal. That’s the quintet that played hero in the penalty-kick shootout that earned New York City FC their first MLS Cup title, and appropriately so, because they were also instrumental in powering the Pigeons to that point in the first place, both on the day and all season.

Franco Escobar traded to LAFC

Atlanta United announced it will trade Franco Escobar to LAFC for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Atlanta will receive $250,000 GAM in 2022, up to $350,000 GAM in future incentives, plus an unspecified share of a future transfer should LAFC move Escobar outside of MLS.

Eduard Atuesta nearing transfer to Palmeiras

Atuesta, 24, has been with LAFC for most of the last four seasons, joining a few weeks into the 2018 campaign from Independiente Medellin. He was an MLS Best XI selection in 2019, and has served as vice captain when Carlos Vela wasn’t in the lineup.

Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan comments on being traded, club signs Jean Mota, Victor Ulloa

The trade was announced on Sunday, as was the signing of 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota from Santos, who has played 164 matches in Brazil’s Serie A and was once a teammate of Inter Miami captain Gregore.

LA Galaxy trade Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC

The LA Galaxy have traded the MLS rights to Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC in exchange for Nashville’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft (No. 21 overall).

Sporting KC trades homegrown Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC

SKC will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money, which could increase to as much as $325,000 through incentives. SKC also retains a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Teal Bunbury traded to Nashville SC

Bunbury leaves New England after making his mark on the club. He is the fourth-leading scorer in Revs history amassing 45 regular season goals and 21 assists in 231 appearances. Coming off a 2020 season that saw him lead New England in goals scored, Bunbury found the back of the net three times in 29 appearances in 2021.