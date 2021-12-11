Brotherly Game Daily Links: Portland hosts NYCFC with the MLS Cup up for grabs

MLS News

MLS Cup preview and predictions: Will Portland celebrate Timbers triumph or can NYCFC win first title?

For the first time, the Rose City hosts the final, the atmospheric Providence Park the backdrop for the Timbers’ third MLS Cup appearance in seven years. It’s a dream locale for the league, and a matchup that will see either dancing in the streets in one of its most fervent markets, or a long-awaited payoff for a glamour club in NYCFC who have shifted strategy from star power to growth potential.

Latest on the future of LA Galaxy, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff reported Thursday that the New England Revolution and LA have a trade in the works that would send Lletget to the Revs in exchange for Allocation Money.

Charlotte FC unveils its Major League Soccer kit

The blue jerseys will feature white sleeves and white lettering spelling out the name of the team’s lead sponsor, Ally, on the front of the jerseys with secondary sponsor, Centene Corporation, featured on the sleeves in black lettering.

Nashville SC announce roster decisions

Nashville SC announced their roster decisions on Friday morning. As expected, the core of their squad will return for the 2022 season, with a couple key departures opening increased roster flexibility ahead of the 2022 season.

Sebastian Giovinco says he wants to return to TFC, but wants close to DP money

According to Armstrong, the 34-year-old Giovinco — who turns 35 in January — said he would expect to be the best player on the field if he did return to TFC, believing his talent is worthy of a designated player tag. However, he’s refuting reports that he wants too much money, adding that he’s not asking to be among the top five or 10 paid players in the league.

How MLS went from ‘retirement league’ to developing top young talent

There will always be room for ageing European stars in North America but MLS is now a selling league that can produce quality young players.