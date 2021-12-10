Brotherly Game Daily Links: Ernst Tanner going shopping for a striker in the offseason

Philadelphia Union News

Ernst Tanner is going shopping for a striker as the offseason begins

Tanner knows his team can’t repeat the late-October stretch where Kacper Przybylko was the only viable forward who could play. And the next preseason starts in just under six weeks.

Philadelphia Union extends defender Jakob Glesnes’ contract through 2024

After starting 17 of 23 games in 2020, he played every minute of the 2021 season and added three goals and two assists to a stout defensive resume. He was nominated for MLS Defender of the Year along with center back partner Jack Elliott. His goal against Atlanta United was a finalist for 2021 Goal of the Year.

Philadelphia Union Announce 2022 Roster Decisions

Options have been exercised for Joe Bendik, Jack Elliott, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos, and Cole Turner. Aurelien Collin, Ilsinho, and Alvas Powell are out of contract. The club has submitted bona fide offers to Anthony Fontana and Matt Real.

MLS News

Tactical preview of the 26th MLS Cup as Portland Timbers host NYCFC

The Portland Timbers, for the first time in club history, are hosting MLS Cup this coming Saturday. They’ll face a New York City FC team that’s never played in a Cup final of any sort – MLS Cup, US Open Cup, MLS is Back Tournament, whatever.

New York Red Bulls signing Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami

According to a report from Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, the New York Red Bulls are acquiring Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami for the pricey sum of $1.2 million in allocation money. The trade is “agreed by both clubs” and will become official in the post-MLS Cup window. The Floridian club is facing a salary crunch due to a fine for alleged roster mismanagement.

Charlotte FC adding first forward to its MLS roster

Vinicius Mello, a 19-year-old center forward who plays for Brazilian club Internacional, will join the Major League Soccer expansion team with a multi-year contract, sources familiar with the situation told The Observer.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona, Sevilla crash out; Juventus jump Chelsea for first

Barcelona suffered a familiar humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich, losing 3-0 in a match they needed to win as Benfica cruised to a 2-0 home against Dynamo Kyiv.

Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Who are the teams?

There are 16 teams in the draw: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage will be seeded; the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage will be unseeded.