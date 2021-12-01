West Chester women, Millersville men in NCAA Division II regional finals

The NCAA Division II tournaments continue on Thursday with two games featuring area college programs.

Millersville will be in New Hampshire to take on Frankin Pierce in a third round match in the men’s tournament while West Chester will be in West Virginia to take on Concord in the third round of the women’s tournament.

Millersville has been on somewhat of an unlikely run since making it into the PSAC tournament as the last team in and upsetting West Chester in double overtime before winning back-to-back 2-0 games over Mercyhurst and Gannon to take the conference title and book a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

They advanced to the third round on penalties on Nov. 20 after a 2-2 draw with Gannon.

West Chester is looking for the program’s eighth regional championship in their match at Concord on Thursday. The Golden Rams have made it to this stage now 9 times in head coach Betty Ann Kempf Townsley’s 14 years at the helm.

After getting knocked out of the PSAC Tournament, West Chester beat Charleston 2-0 and advanced on PKs after a 1-1 draw with Kutztown to reach this stage for the first time since 2017.

How to Watch

Milllersville vs Franklin Pierce, Rindge, N.H.

Thursday, December 2, 10 a.m.

Streaming Link

West Chester vs Concord, Beckley, W.V.

Thursday, December 2, 1 p.m.

Streaming Link