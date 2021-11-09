Brackets unveiled for NCAA Division III men’s and women’s tournaments

Four area college teams found on Monday that they’ll be in the NCAA Division III tournament, after all.

Franklin & Marshall men and women along with Rowan, Swarthmore and Gettysburg men found out with the revealing of brackets on Monday that they had earned at large bids into the tournament.

Rowan and Franklin & Marshall men both earned hosting rights as well. Games will also be played in the region at Scranton (women) and Misericordia (women) and Messiah (men).

Fans of Messiah, Franklin & Marshall, Penn State Harrisburg and Cabrini will be keeping close watch on both the men’s and women’s tournaments with both programs still alive.

In other NCAA Division III news, the United Soccer Coaches issued a letter Monday calling for an extra day of rest to be added between the semifinals and finals for both tournaments.

Women’s DIII Bracket | Men’s DIII Bracket

Schedule

Women’s Bracket

Scranton - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Nazareth, Scranton, Pa.

Messiah - Saturday, November 13, 1:30 p.m. vs Virginia Wesleyan, Ewing, N.J.

Bryn Athyn - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Misericordia, Dallas, Pa.

Cabrini - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Christopher Newport, Newport News, Va.

Franklin & Marshall - Saturday, November 13, 3:30 p.m. vs Western Connecticut State, Newport News, Va.

Penn State Harrisburg - Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. vs McDaniel,

Misericordia - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Bryn Athyn, Dallas, Pa.

Men’s Bracket

Swarthmore - Saturday, November 13, 3:30 p.m. vs Stevens, Medford, Mass.

Rowan - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Mount Saint Vincent, Glassboro, N.J.

Messiah - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Mount Aloysius, Grantham, Pa.

Rosemont - Saturday, November 13, 10:30 a.m. vs Amherst, Babson Park, Mass.

Cabrini - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs Babson College, Babson Park, Mass.

Gettysburg - Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m. vs Kean, Cortland, N.Y.

Franklin & Marshall - Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. vs SUNY Poly, Lancaster, Pa.

Penn State Harrisburg - Saturday, November 13, 1:30 p.m. vs Johns Hopkins, University Heights, Ohio