Union, Red Bulls kickoff and date announced

Philadelphia Union fans can now grab their tickets for the boys in blue first round playoff game in the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. Kickoff for the game against the Red Bulls will be at 2:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it Chester, the game will be broadcast live on PHL17.

This season the two I-95 rivals meet three times. In all three of those matchups, New York was not able to beat Philly going 1-2-0. It was back in May when the boys in blue picked up the W after a 1-0 win in Subaru Park. After that the two teams drew 1-1 in July and September.

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed will have a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed)

Saturday, Nov. 20 Doubleheader2:30 p.m. ET - Philadelphia Union (2) vs. New York Red Bulls (7)

(Univision / TUDN / local English-language broadcast / MLSsoccer.com / MLS App / TSN / TVA Sports)5 p.m. ET - Sporting Kansas City (3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6)

(UniMás / TUDN / local English-language broadcast / MLSsoccer.com / MLS App / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Nov. 21 Doubleheader3 p.m. ET - New York City FC (4) vs. Atlanta United (5)(ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

5:30 p.m. ET- Portland Timbers (4) vs. Minnesota United FC (5)(ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Tuesday, Nov. 23 8 p.m. ET - Nashville SC (3) vs. Orlando City SC (6)(FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

10:30 p.m. - Seattle Sounders FC (2) vs. Real Salt Lake (7)(FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Conference Semifinals (Four Games)(The No. 1 seed will play the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 will play the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)4:30 p.m. ET - Colorado Rapids (1) vs. Winner of Portland Timbers (4) vs. Minnesota United FC (5)(FOX / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Nov. 28 Doubleheader3 p.m. ET - To be confirmed following Round One matches(ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

5:30 p.m. ET - To be confirmed following Round One matches(ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Tuesday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. ET - New England Revolution (1) vs. Winner of New York City FC (4) vs. Atlanta United (5)(FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Conference Finals (Two Games)

Saturday, Dec. 4 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Dec. 53 p.m. ET (ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

MLS Cup (One Game)

Saturday, Dec. 113 p.m. ET (ABC / UniMás / TUDN / TSN / TVA Sports)