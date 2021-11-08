Rosemont men win first CSAC title; Cabrini, Messiah and Penn State Harrisburg sweep men’s and women’s conference titles

Rosemont College men’s soccer made history capturing the program’s first ever Colonial States Athletic Conference on the gray turf Saturday night and joined eight other area teams capturing Division III conference titles over the weekend.

Cabrini, Messiah and Penn State Harrisburg each swept their conference titles with both men’s and women’s teams coming up victorious while Bryn Athyn, Scranton and Penn State Berks also won women’s conference titles.

Cabrini beat Neumann 4-0 at home for the men’s title in the Atlantic East while the women’s team needed penalties to top Marywood after a scoreless draw in Scranton.

Messiah’s women made it 18 conference titles with a 3-0 win over York in the MAC Commonwealth final. The men’s team came from behind to take a 2-1 win in overtime over Lebanon Valley College to capture their 19th conference title.

Penn State Harrisburg’s men’s team, which stunned Messiah for their only regular season loss, beat Lancaster Bible College 3-0 for their second straight United East title while the women’s team topped Penn State Berks 2-1 to clinch the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Two other area programs had both their men’s and women’s teams competing in conference finals.

Rowan saw their title hopes end in heartbreak for both teams as their bids for NJAC titles were dashed in penalty kicks. The women fell to TCNJ in kicks after a scoreless draw and the men fell on penalties after a scoreless draw with Kean.

Cairn University’s men’s team was seeking their first CSAC title but came up short in a 3-0 loss to Rosemont in Bryn Mawr. Their women’s team was seeking their second straight CSAC crown but fell 2-0 at Bryn Athyn.

Gettysburg’s men’s team was also on the losing end of a conference title, falling 2-0 to Washington College in the Centennial Conference final.