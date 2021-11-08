Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union clinch two seed, will host RBNY

Philadelphia Union News

Union draw 1-1 with New York City FC, secure second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs

The Union settled for their ninth road draw of the season after going up a man in the 21st minute on the final day of the regular season.

MATCH RECAP: The Red Bulls Are Back in the Playoffs

The Union will host the old rivals New York Red Bulls in the First Round of the MLS Playoffs, let’s see how their game on Decision Day went.

MLS News

MLS Cup Playoffs field is set: Here are the Round One matchups

After a rollercoaster last few weeks of the regular season and a nail-biting Decision Day, the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is now set.

Ranking 2021 MLS Cup Playoff teams by tier as the regular season ends

The Union, over the bulk of the past decade under Jim Curtin, have improved year-over-year in an almost shockingly linear fashion. For the most part it’s come down to regular-season points, but in recent years it’s included trips to the playoffs, a home playoff game, and a home playoff win.

NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot

After NYCFC drew the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Decision Day behind Castellanos’ headed equalizer, he finished with 19 goals and eight assists. It’s the first time a Cityzens player has taken home the honors since they joined MLS as an expansion team in 2015.

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski announces his retirement

The leading goal scorer in MLS history took the mic after the game to make the announcement. Earlier he gave fans one last highlight to remember him by, scoring his 171st career goal in the 34th minute by slotting a cross by Marcos Lopez into the left side netting from the center of the box. He finishes with 26 more career goals than Landon Donovan.