Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union look to secure second place on Decision Day

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union head to NYCFC looking to grab second place

Sunday’s matchup marks the third time that the two sides have squared off in 2021 with each club getting a win so far. NYCFC took the first matchup between the two sides as the visitors took advantage of the Union’s Concancaf Champions League focus to grab a 2-0 win in May. Again the two sides faced off in August with the Union grabbing a 1-0 victory behind a 67th minute goal from team captain Alejandro Bedoya.

History haunts the Union as they seek their first ever win at Yankee Stadium, and the East’s No. 2 playoff seed

Winless in six trips to Yankee Stadium, the Union will likely need to snap that streak to lock up two home playoff games.

MLS News

Your definitive guide to MLS Decision Day 2021

MLS’ regular-season finales are at the same time on Sunday – watch the Eastern Conference at 3:30 pm ET, then continue through 6 pm ET for the Western Conference – and the context hits you over the head like a cartoon frying pan. Win/draw/lose-and-get-lucky or your season is over.

What’s at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more

After months of games, a season start delayed by the pandemic, gradual return to full crowds across the United States and a return to market for the three Canadian teams, the 2021 MLS regular season is almost in the books.

Alvaro Medran not returning to Chicago Fire in 2022

Medran, 27, joined the Eastern Conference club ahead of the 2020 season. He has been one of Chicago’s bright spots as they missed the MLS Cup Playoffs each of his two years with the club. He has five goals and 12 assists in 54 appearances.

Rest of the World News

Man United malaise after Man City defeat will continue until Solskjaer’s tenure comes to an end

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing accustomed to being humiliated on the touchline at Old Trafford. Two weeks after being mocked by Liverpool fans during a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager was once again subjected to merciless ridicule by Manchester City supporters as his team slid to a comprehensive 2-0 defeat Saturday against their local rivals.

Barcelona kick off Xavi by blowing three-goal lead to draw at Cela Vigo

In a game of two halves, the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead inside 34 minutes, but were unable to hang on in the second half and fell to a draw as Iago Aspas scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time.