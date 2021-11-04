Philadelphia Union will host Red Bull in first round playoff game Nov. 20

The Philadelphia Union will be hosting at least one of their playoff games after securing a top four finish in the Eastern Conference with a New York Red Bulls scoreless draw with Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs will be played November 20, 21 and 23 with two games on each day at 2:30 p.m.

A win over New York City FC for the Union on Sunday would lock up second place and guarantee a second round home playoff game as well. A third place finish would mean a trip to the second seed if the higher seeds both win first round matches and a fourth place finish would mean a trip to face Supporters’ Shield winners New England in the second round.

Conference semifinals will be played November 25, 28 and 30, the Conference finals December 4 and 5 and the MLS Cup final December 11.