Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls, Halftime (Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs)

Game Updates

45+1’ - Martinez commits a foul and the Red Bull sends their free kick into the penalty area but it is cleared out. Ref whistles for the half.

45’ - We will just have one minute of stoppage time here.

33’ - Aaronson has a volley that goes over the cross bar.

29’ - Bedoya picks up the ball and starts the counter attack up the right side, slowly passes it to Aaronson who continues the attack up the left side of the box. After a cross into the box it is cleared out and eventually the Union draw a free kick from the left side of the box. The kick is easily handled by the Red Bulls.

24’- Red Bulls earn another corner here, this time from the far flag. It is sent directly to a jumping Blake, who sends it all the way up field.

22’ - Red Bulls corner is sent past the net and is cleared out.

20’ - Union clearly struggling here against the high press from New York. Once they get it into the attacking zone it isn’t there long, since the red bulls swarm the attacker.

15’ - Nasty foul by Yearwood takes out Aaronson. The foul also earns him an early Yellow card.

7’ - With the first real chance of the game Alvas Powell sends a rocket in near the top right of the penalty box. However the first-timer is saved by the Red Bulls goalkeeper, Carlos Coronel.

2’ - Martinez goes down and is holding his leg. He eventually gets up and limbs into the box for the Red Bulls corner kick. The kick was cleared out by the Union.

1’ - We have playoff soccer in Chester! The game officially got underway at 2:38 pm!

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union:

New York Red Bulls

Injuries/Absences

The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report.

Philadelphia Union

Everyone is available.

New York Red Bulls

OUT: Aaron Long (Achilles)

How to Watch

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2:38 p.m. kickoff

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

TV: PHL17 (within the Philly DMA), Univision,TUDN

Streaming: MLSsoccer.com

Officials Assignments:

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referee: Frank Anderson

Assistant Referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Andrew Bigelow