How to Watch: Union host the Red Bulls (Playoffs Edition)

A familiar foe comes into Subaru Park this weekend for the opening game of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs. Saturday’s match will be the fourth meeting this year between the Union and the New York Red Bulls. In the three previous meetings, the Union have won once and drawn twice.

This is the fourth consecutive season that the boys in blue have been in the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. This is also the third straight season the Union have placed high enough to host the first round games at home.

If you are attending the game, the U ask that you plan to be in your seat by 2:20 pm. This is because of a ceremony they have planned for the players. All attendees will also receive a free playoff T-shirt. The shirts will be on your seats in the stadium. The stadium gates will open around 1:00 PM.

For those who cannot make it to the game you can watch the match on PHL17. However this option is only available for those who live in the Philly DMA area. For fans looking for the English feed outside the DMA you will need to watch the game on MLSsoccer.com.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2:38 p.m. kickoff

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

TV: PHL17, Univision,TUDN

Streaming: MLSsoccer.com