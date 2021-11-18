How to Watch: Villanova at Vermont in NCAA Tournament

Villanova is back in the NCAA Tournament for the just the second time in program history and the first time since falling to Akron in the first round of the tournament in 2016.

They take on the University of Vermont tonight at 6 p.m. in Burlington with a trip to face Notre Dame on the line.

The Wildcats earned an at large berth after finishing 11-7-1 this season and 5-4-1 in the Big East. They have a slightly better road record this season than they do at Higgins Soccer Complex with six road wins to five at home.

Vermont finished the season with 13-4-2 record and won the automatic bid into the tournament by beating top-seeded New Hampshire in the America East final.

How to Watch

What: NCAA Tournament Round 1 Match, Vermont vs Villanova

Where: Virtue Field, Burlington, Vermont

When: Thursday, November 18, 6 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+*