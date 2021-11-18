Springside Chestnut Hill Academy girls cap off unbeaten season with PAISAA crown

A first half goal from Lisa McIntyre and a timely save from Ellie Stratz off a free kick ended a dream unbeaten season for Springside Chestnut Hill Academy with the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association crown.

The 1-0 win in Wednesday’s final at The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken capped an 18-0-1 season that saw the Blue Devils often winning by lopsided score lines.

It took a stunning first half goal from Lisa McIntyre, where she took a pass from Julia Thomson on the run and hit a shot across her body that bounced off the left post and in to top a resolute Irish squad. Much of that was due to the display of freshman goalkeeper and the back line in front of her that limited the Blue Devils’ multiple attacking weapons through much of the afternoon.

The one-goal margin marked just the fourth time this season the Blue Devils have won by only one goal. They beat Episcopal Academy 3-2 in the playoffs and Baldwin School and Episcopal Academy 1-0 in league matches earlier in the season. Their lone draw came in a non-league game with Pennington School that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The independent schools title is the second for Springside Chestnut Hill after winning it in 2017.

Germantown Academy Comes Up Short in PAISAA Boys Final

Germantown Academy came up short in a 4-2 loss to Kiski in the boys PAISAA final, also at The Proving Grounds on Wednesday.

After falling behind early, Sean Lipshcutz had a first half equalizer off a pass from Nick Venziale cleaning up a missed clearance in the box. Kiski regained the lead in the second half and stretched it to 3-1 before Lipschutz assisted on a Tyler Weiss goal in the second half that cut the lead to 3-2. With Germantown pressing for an equalizer Kiski was able to capitalize and tack on another goal late to make it a 4-2 final and win their second straight independent school title.

Kiski beat Haverford 2-0 in the final in 2019 and a 2020 final wasn’t played.