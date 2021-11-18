Brotherly Game Daily Links: 2022 Concacaf Champions League schedule released

Philadelphia Union News

Countdown To Kick | Union primed for memorable run

Besides not allowing a goal at Subaru Park since mid September and not dropping a league match since early September, the Union have been rolling at home. During the hectic October run the Union shot up from fourth in the Eastern Conference to finish second only to the record-setting New England Revolution.

Philadelphia and the Union’s foundation break ground on a major renovation to the Capitolo Playground’s soccer fields

“People coming here from other countries, this is their sport, and so it’s only fitting that it become our sport as Philadelphians, too,” Parks and Recreation commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

MLS News

X-factors who could define each Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game

Using Second Spectrum’s data, we’re going to dive into all six Round One matchups to look at a key player who could make a dramatic impact on each game’s proceedings.

Rest of the World News

Concacaf announces details for 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League draw

The 2022 SCCL matchups will commence with the Round of 16 between February 15-17 (first legs) and February 22-24 (second legs). The Round of 16 will be followed by home and away Quarterfinal matches in March and Semifinals in April. The two-legged final is scheduled for the last week of April (first leg) and the first week of May (second leg).

World Cup qualifying in Europe: Most top teams are safe; playoffs offer drama with Italy, Portugal

Ten nations are in, and 12 others will compete for the remaining three spots.