Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake and Jamaica draw the USA in Jamaica

Philadelphia Union News

Mbaizo and Cameroon advance to final round of World Cup Qualifying with 1-0 win over Côte d’Ivoire

Cameroon will be one of 10 teams competing for five spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the final round of qualification for the Confederation of African Football in March. Each team will play a home and away match against another team with each of the winners advancing to play in Qatar.

Countdown to Kick | Homegrowns Reloaded

When you have one of the strongest Academy systems in all of North America there is the expectation that the next generation of Philadelphia Union talent is just around the corner.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 1-1 Jamaica - A fortunate draw away from home

The USMNT was lucky not to suffer a bad loss away to the Reggae Boyz.

Rest of the World News

Netherlands reach the finals, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales make play-offs

The Netherlands qualified at the expense of Norway while Turkey, Ukraine and Wales earned second-placed finishes.

Algeria, Nigeria progress to play-off round of World Cup qualifiers

Algeria played to a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in Blida while Nigeria and Cape Verde played to a 1-1 stalemate, both matches being top of the table clashes.

Cameroon and Tunisia complete roster of 10 for play-off round

The Indomitable Lions edged out Côte d’Ivoire by a solitary goal in Yaounde to finish top of Group D while Tunisia beat Zambia 3-1 in Rades to top Group B.