Six area teams in tournament field for NCAA Division 2

Six area teams will be part of the NCAA Division II tournaments for men and women kicking off later this week.

Kutztown earned a No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament and will get a first round bye. They’ll play the winner of West Chester and Charleston on Sunday afternoon. West Chester is making their 18th straight appearance in the tournament.

Lock Haven will play Post on Thursday afternoon in New Hampshire in a first round match.

Wilmington and Millersville will both be hosting matches on Saturday in the men’s tournament. Wilmington hosts Davis & Elkins and Millersville hosts Gannon. Lock Haven plays Thursday against Post in New Hampshire with a trip to face top seed Franklin Pierce on Saturday on the line.

Men’s Tournament

No. 8 Lock Haven vs No. 9 Post, Thursday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., Rindge, New Hampshire

No. 4 Millersville vs No. 5 Gannon, Saturday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m., Millersville, Pa.

No. 3 Wilmington vs No. 6 Davis & Elkins, Saturday, Nov. 20, Noon, Wilmington, Pa.

Full Men’s Bracket

Women’s Tournament

No. 5 West Chester vs No. 4 Charleston, Friday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m., Kutztown, Pa.

No. 1 Kutztown vs West Chester/Charleston winner, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Bloomsburg vs No. 6 Gannon, Thursday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., Athens, W.V.