Gazdag scores in second straight game for Hungary

Dániel Gazdag’s recent goal-scoring form wasn’t enough to keep Hungary alive in World Cup Qualifying, but it couldn’t come at a better time for the Philadelphia Union heading into the playoffs.

Gazdag scored his second straight goal in World Cup Qualifying for Hungary on Monday, an 80th minute game-winner in a 2-1 win over Poland.

My word, absolutely stunning hit from Dániel Gazdag! @BrotherlyGame pic.twitter.com/P0wkQng5Iw — Hungarian Football (@HungaryFooty) November 15, 2021

Gazdag was credited with a goal in the Union’s 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati after redirecting a rocketed shot from Olivier Mbaizo. He has four goals and five assists in 23 games and 17 starts in MLS play.

His goal on Monday was his third for Hungary in his 11th senior national team cap.