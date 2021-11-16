Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s defense leads the way into the playoffs

Philadelphia Union News

Countdown to Kick | Defense leading the way for the Union

Determination, grit and a fearless attitude has seen the Union stay amongst the top defenses in 2021 with 12 shutouts and only 35 goals conceded.

Andre Blake lone Philadelphia Union player up for year-end awards in MLS

Blake, who won the Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2020 and 2016, is a finalist for what would be his third time winning the award for best goalkeeper in MLS. He was also a finalist in 2017, finishing second to Tim Melia.

MLS News

MLS 2021 year-end awards finalists

MLS awards season has arrived. Finalists for the 2021 MLS year-end awards, honoring top performers on and off the field during the regular season, were announced by Major League Soccer Monday afternoon.

Sebastian Giovinco and agent meeting with Toronto FC management again

European soccer journalist Nicolo Schira reported on Monday and the Toronto Sun has confirmed that Giovinco, TFC’s all-time leading scorer, is in Toronto and has been joined by his agent Andrea Cattoli to meet with TFC management to talk about a new contract.

Inter Miami roster shake-up begins, club announces moves

Inter Miami on Monday announced year-end roster decisions ahead of the 2022 season. The club declined the contract options of 10 players, including midfielder Jay Chapman, midfielder Victor Ulloa, goalkeeper John McCarthy and defender Kelvin Leerdam.

Atlanta United, Carlos Bocanegra agree to contract extension

Hired March of 2015, two full years before the expansion team’s first-ever competitive match, Bocanegra has been around from the virtual ground floor of what has become one of the biggest soccer clubs in North America.

Rest of the World News

Swiss pip Italy, Kane drives England through

Switzerland took a FIFA World Cup place at Italy’s expense while four Harry Kane goals helped England confirm their passage.