How to Watch: Union players in World Cup qualifiers Tuesday

Before the MLS playoffs kickoff this weekend, many players are finishing up their duty for their country as the international World Cup qualifier window comes to a close. Ten Union players were called into their respective national teams during the window, seven of them were playing in the qualifiers. While Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan were called up to the U-20 training camp.

Nigeria vs Cape Verde

11:00 am EST, ESPN+

Let’s begin this How to Watch article with a winner take all match in African Football. Jamiro Monteiro and his teammates are playing for Cape Verde’s first appearance in the World Cup. The Blue Sharks are heading into the final day just two points behind Nigeria. Should the sharks beat the three-time African Champs, they will head into the playoff qualifying rounds.

Cameroon vs Ivory Coast

2:00 pm EST, ESPN+

Cameroon is in the same boat as they find themselves in a winner take all. Olivier Mbaizo and the Indomitable Lions come into the match just a point behind Ivory Coast. Cameroon is looking to enter their 8th World Cup appearance. The African Nation did not qualify for the 2018 tournament, and finished 32nd in the 2014 tournament.

Jamaica vs United States

5:00 pm EST, Paramount+, Universo, Fubo TV

MLS goalkeeper finalist Andre Blake, Alvas Powell and Cory Burke are once again part of the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica has only appeared in the World Cup tournament once, that was in 1998.