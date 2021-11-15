Glesnes rocket vs Atlanta United a finalist for MLS Goal of the Year

The Jakob Glesnes rocket that earned the Philadelphia Union a point in stoppage time and hit the crossbar not once, not twice, but three times is one of 16 finalists for Major League Soccer Goal of the Year.

In case you don’t remember his goal from another area code to beat Brad Guzan, it’s worth watching a few more times before casting your vote.

It might not win, but it’s hard to argue that it wasn’t at the very least the Goal of the Year for the Philadelphia Union. Quinn Sullivan’s bicycle and late equalizer were also pretty fabulous, but the Glesnes rocket was a deserved nominee along with his long range blast against LAFC that was a finalist in 2020 and the Union Goal of the Year.

Watch the other 15 finalists and cast your vote at the MLS website.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on November 19.