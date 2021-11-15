Messiah, Misericordia and Scranton only area schools with teams still alive in NCAA DIII tournaments

Fifteen area teams in the NCAA Division III tournament fields for men’s and women’s college have been widdled down to three after the first two rounds of the competition.

Messiah posted a 2-0 win over Mount Aloysius and a 2-1 win over Kenyon College at home to advance in the men’s tournament. They’ll take on Hanover College in Lexington, Va. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Rowan and Franklin & Marshall both lost games at home on Sunday. Rowan fell 1-0 to Christopher Newport and F&M fell 2-0 to Middlebury.

Swarthmore, Rosemont, Cabrini and Penn State Harrisburg all lost in first round games on Saturday.

Scranton will put their unbeaten record (18-0-1) on the line on Saturday against TCNJ at home at 1 p.m. after posting a 3-0 win over Nazareth and a 1-0 win over Geneseo over the weekend. Misericordia will take on William Smith College at 3:30 p.m. in Scranton on Saturday after posting an 11-0 win over Bryn Athyn and a 3-0 win over Middlebury College on Sunday.

Messiah, which won the last NCAA Tournament in 2019, was shown their exit with a 2-1 loss to TCNJ in the second round match in Ewing, N.J. on Sunday after winning their first round game 1-0 over Virginia Wesleyan. Franklin & Marshall also lost a second round match on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Christopher Newport, which beat Cabrini 2-0 on Saturday. Penn State Harrisburg lost in the first round on Saturday, falling 2-0 to McDaniel.