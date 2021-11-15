Andre Blake lone Philadelphia Union player up for year-end awards in MLS

Andre Blake is the lone Philadelphia Union representative named Monday as a finalist for Major League Soccer’s year-end awards.

Blake, who won the Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2020 and 2016, is a finalist for what would be his third time winning the award for best goalkeeper in MLS. He was also a finalist in 2017, finishing second to Tim Melia.

New England Revolution and U.S. international Matt Turner and Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis are also finalists for the award.

The Union had four finalists for awards in 2020. In addition to Blake, Jim Curtin won Coach of the Year. Mark McKenzie was a finalist for Defender of the Year and Brenden Aaronson was a finalist for Young Player of the Year. Blake was also one of the four finalists for MVP in 2020.

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Joe Willis (Nashville SC)

Defender of the Year Finalists

Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders FC)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Newcomer of the Year Finalists

For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who made his MLS debut in 2021.

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango (Los Angeles Football Club)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López (San Jose Earthquakes)

Young Player of the Year Finalists

For this award, “young player” is defined as a player age 22 (born on or after Jan. 1, 1999).

Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution)

Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)

Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2021 regular season.

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City)

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Finalists

Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Justin Morrow (Toronto FC)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Finalists

Bruce Arena (New England Revolution)

Robin Fraser (Colorado Rapids)

Brian Schmetzer (Seattle Sounders FC)

Referee of the Year Finalists

Jair Marrufo

Robert Sibiga

Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists