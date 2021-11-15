High school state semifinals set this week in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

State champions will be crowned in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey this weekend in Hershey, Dover and Union but in order to reach the biggest stage in high school soccer teams will have to survive semifinal matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pennsylvania

Spring-Ford and Methacton high schools will be hosting semifinals on Tuesday featuring teams from the Eastern part of the state via for a trip to Hershey.

Conestoga has both their boys and girls teams playing in a 4A doubleheader at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford. The girls take on Downingtown East at 5 p.m., followed by the boys against La Salle College High School at 7 p.m.

Methacton High School in Eagleville will host a pair of District 1 vs District 12 3A semifinals with Radnor taking on Archbishop Ryan at 5 p.m., followed by the boys final at 7 p.m. between Bishop Shanahan and Archbishop Wood.

The only local teams still left in the 1A and 2A field are Allentown girls, which plays Central Columbia in Ashland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Faith Christian and Moravian Academy, which play at Palisades High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The state finals will be played at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Delaware

A rematch of the 2020 Division 1 boys championship in Delaware will be staged in the semifinals this year between Appoquinimink and Salesianum. Appoquinimink broke Salesianum’s 10-year reign as state champions with a 4-3 win on PKs last year. They’ll play at 6 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The other semifinal will be hosted by Caesar Rodney at 6 p.m. against Sussex Central. The Division 2 semifinals feature host Caravel Academy vs Delmar at 6 p.m. followed by Newark Charter vs St. Andrew’s at 8 p.m.

The four semifinal winners will play at Dover High School on Saturday with the Division 2 final at 1 p.m., followed by the Division 1 final at 4 p.m. Girls soccer in Delaware is competed in the spring.

New Jersey

Central Jersey will be hosting all of the boys semifinals on Tuesday in New Jersey vs South Jersey winners. Group 1 winners and two-time state champions Haddon Township visit Florence Township at 2 p.m., Group 2 champs and 7-time state champions Delran plays at Rumson-Fair Haven at 6 p.m., Group 3 champs Cherry Hill West seeks to make their first state final since losing in their only appearance in 1994 in a game at Hopewell Valley at 4 p.m. and Toms River North plays at Freehold Township (kickoff TBA).

The South Jersey winners on the girls side will be hosting semifinal matches for Central Jersey on Wednesday. Group 1 winners Schalick hosts Shore at 2 p.m., Group 2 winners and four-time state champs Haddonfield host Holmdel at 4 p.m., Group 3 winners Lacey host Princeton and Toms River North hosts Freehold at 2 p.m.

The state finals will be held on Saturday for the boys and Sunday for the girls at Kean University in Union.