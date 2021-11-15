Brotherly Game Daily Links: James Sands called up to replace McKennie and Robinson

U.S. Soccer News

James Sands called into USMNT for World Cup qualifier at Jamaica

Ineligible for the qualifier in Kingston, defender Miles Robinson (red card) and midfielder Weston McKennie (two yellow cards in the tournament) departed camp Saturday.

How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying

The US out-possessed Mexico up until the very end. They outshot them 18-to-8 and spent infinitely more time in the attacking half than did El Tri. They disorganized El Tri with the ball and disorganized them without the ball. It was what had long been promised and what had not really been delivered until, finally, in the region’s biggest game and against the US’s biggest rival, it was.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Jamaica

Jamaica is led by Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore, who began his fourth managerial stint in January of 2017. Despite growing domestic criticism, the 49-year-old Montego Bay native remains confident that the team is improving. Following a rough start to World Cup qualifying, recent results support his opinion.

Rest of the World News

The race for World Cup places: what every country needs in Europe

With one round remaining in European World Cup qualifying, the race is heating up for a place at Qatar 2022.