Gazdag scores for Hungary in World Cup qualifying

Philadelphia Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag connected on his second career international goal for Hungary in their 4-0 win on Friday over San Marino in World Cup qualifying.

Despite the win, Hungary was eliminated from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with other results. Hungary has one qualifier remaining against Poland on November 15. Poland advanced out of the group to the second playoff round while England is into the playoff and in position to directly qualify at the top of the group.

Gazdag’s goal came in the 22nd minute against San Marino with Hungary already up a goal. Playing as a central attacking midfielder, Gazdag was able to make a hard run into the box and slot the ball past the goalkeeper first time on a pass from the right flank.

You can see the goal at the 3:46 mark of the highlight video.

It was Gazdag’s 10th senior national team cap and his first goal since he opened his international scoring account in World Cup qualifying against Andorra back in March.