Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA does it again; beats Mexico Dos a Cero

MLS News

Eight players who could break out in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

You probably saw this one coming down Broad Street. Like older brother Brenden before him, young Paxten Aaronson has quickly demonstrated a flair for the back-breaking big play. On an offense-by-committee side, that sort of calling card is worth its weight in gold during the postseason.

‘No bad seat in the house’: St. Louis soccer stadium construction comes together

The stadium, built 40 feet below street level, will offer a 360-degree view of the city skyline with classic shots of the Gateway Arch and The Wheel at Union Station.

Concacaf News

USA 2-0 Mexico - a tornado of a soccer game brings back dos a cero

The Americans controlled possession, out shot El Tri 18-8, and generally out hustled Mexico for the entire match. Mexico had their chances, but the Americans were confident and in the second half took full control of the game.

Canada down Costa Rica on David strike to stay unbeaten

Canada FW Jonathan David had the lone goal of the game in the 57th minute when Costa Rica GK Leonel Moreira came off his line to collect a cross from Stephen Eustaquio, but instead spilled it into the path of David, who took a touch and finished with his left foot into the unguarded net for a 1-0 Canada lead.

Second half spurt powers Panama past Honduras

Panama scored three goals in an eight-minute span of the second half to rally from a two-goal deficit and earn a 3-2 victory over Honduras at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, spoiling the debut of new Honduras Head Coach Hernan Dario Gomez.

Late Roldan goal earns draw for El Salvador vs. Jamaica

An Alex Roldan goal in the 90th minute canceled out a Michail Antonio goal in the 82nd minute as El Salvador and Jamaica both netted a pointafter battling to a 1-1 draw on Friday at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona complete Dani Alves’ return as boss Xavi Hernandez makes first signing

Sources previously told ESPN that Barca were reluctant to bring back Alves, but the return of Xavi, who was appointed as manger last week following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, caused a change of opinion.

Scotland seal long-awaited World Cup playoff spot with Maldova win

A year to the day that Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a dramatic playoff penalty shootout win over Serbia, manager Steve Clarke’s side took one step closer to reaching next year’s Qatar World Cup, too. The country last appeared at the tournament in 1998.

Brazil beat Colombia to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Thursday to become the first South American team to qualify for Qatar 2022.