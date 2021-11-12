MLS Free Agency: Bedoya, Elliott, Bendik and Powell have options; Ilsinho and Collin out of contract

Captain Alejandro Bedoya, defenders Jack Elliott and Alvas Powell and backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik are among those listed on the Major League Soccer Players Association free agency eligibility list for the 2021-2022 offseason released on Thursday.

Bedoya, Elliott, Powell and Bendik all have options to return to the Philadelphia Union for another season but Ilsinho and Aurelien Collin, who are also free agent-eligible, are out of contract.

Ilsinho had hinted last year that this would be his last season but he’s been limited due to injury to only 78 minutes this season. He turns 37 next October. Collin, who will turn 36 in March, has been limited to just one short appearance in Concacaf Champions League.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement reached last year, players 24 years of age or older with 5 years experience are eligible for free agency. This was reduced from the previous age of 28 and 8 years experience in the previous CBA.

The number of players has more than doubled as a result of the change to 127.

MLSPA 2021-2022 Free Agency List