McGlynn, Aaronson start for U.S. Under-20s vs Brazil

Philadelphia Union teammates Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn are in the starting XI for the United States U-20s tonight in the first match of the Revelations Cup in Mexico.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m. and is being broadcast live on TUDN.

Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan is also part of the 23-player roster for the competition.

Starting Lineup: 1-Gabriel Slonina, 3-Caleb Wiley, 4-Justin Che, 6-Daniel Leyva (Capt.), 8-Jack McGlynn, 10-Paxten Aaronson, 11-Dante Sealy, 14-Jalen Neal, 19-Cade Cowell, 21-Caden Clark, 24-Casey Walls