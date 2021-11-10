Brotherly Game Daily Links: Glesnes joins ranks of Union Ironmen

Philadelphia Union News

Union, Red Bulls kickoff and date announced

The round 1 playoff matchup to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

Philadelphia Union Trio receive Reggae Boyz Call-Up

Philadelphia Union announced today that Andre Blake, Cory Burke and Alvas Powell have received an international call-up for Jamaica ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches. The trio are part of seven call-ups in October which include Jamiro Monteiro (Cape Verde), Jose Martinez (Venezuela), Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon) and Daniel Gazdag (Hungary). These call ups come in addition to Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan receiving call ups to the U-20 USMNT training camp.

Achievement Unlocked | Iron Man Jakob Glesnes

The achievement makes Glesnes just the seventh player in Union history to achieve the ironman streak joining Haris Medujanin (2019), Jack Elliott (2018), Auston Trusty (2018), Keegan Rosenberry (2016), Zach MacMath (2013) and Sebastien Le Toux (2011).

Union manager Jim Curtin enjoys moment of cheer ahead of playoffs

Having thrown themselves across the finish line of a marathon MLS season, Jim Curtin allowed himself and his team a moment of celebration Sunday afternoon.

MLS News

Dates, times set for MLS playoffs first round and Conference Semifinals

Regular-season conference winners New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids received a bye into the Conference Semifinals, which are set to start Nov. 25 with Colorado facing the winner between Portland-Minnesota. The New England Revolution, who won the Eastern Conference and the Supporter’s Shield, will wait until Nov. 30 to face the winner between NYCFC-Atlanta United.

Power Rankings: New England, Colorado end 2021 MLS regular season as teams to beat

The Union finish in the Top 5 of the MLS Power Rankings for the 2021 season.

A look at the MLS coaching vacancies heading into the offseason

Offseason MLS coaching position rumors haven’t quite started flying yet. However, Sunday’s Decision Day brought a finality to the regular season that will urge general managers across the league to begin zeroing in on their targets.

Revolution sign Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension

The 31-year-old Argentinian forward officially signed a two-year contract extension with the Revolution on Tuesday that will keep “La Pantera” in his current surroundings through 2023.