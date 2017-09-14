Brotherly Game Daily Links 9/14/17

Philadelphia Union News
Quick Hits from Jim Curtin's Press Conference - 9/13
Some thoughts from Coach Curtin.
Why two top Philadelphia Union prospects left the team's academy this year
A look at how the Union lost two of its promising prospects.
MLS News
MLS roster freeze deadline set for September 15
We're about to hit the final stretch of the 2017 MLS regular season, and soon teams will no longer be able to make any changes to their rosters.
Pitch imperfect: The 7 worst (and weirdest) MLS venues ever
One of the charms of building a league from scratch: The compromises that come along the way.
After Hurricane Harvey Houston Dynamo players and staff did what they could to help
As the city starts to rebuild following Harvey's devastation, ESPN FC traveled to Houston to hear stories from players, club employees and fans.
The 7 biggest (and sadly predictable) disappointments of the MLS season
Expectations are a double-edged sword, and in these seven cases, the blade has been unforgiving.
US Soccer News
TFC's Michael Bradley brushes off vocal criticism from Alexi Lalas
"The lion doesn’t care about the opinion of the sheep." That, in a nutshell, was Michael Bradley’s response to recent criticisms from Fox Sports commentator Alexi Lalas.
Rest of the World News
Ronaldo brace guides Real Madrid; Spurs beat Dortmund, Liverpool held
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Apoel on Wednesday.