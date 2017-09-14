Brotherly Game Daily Links 9/14/17

Philadelphia Union News

Quick Hits from Jim Curtin's Press Conference - 9/13

Some thoughts from Coach Curtin.

Why two top Philadelphia Union prospects left the team's academy this year

A look at how the Union lost two of its promising prospects.

MLS News

MLS roster freeze deadline set for September 15

We're about to hit the final stretch of the 2017 MLS regular season, and soon teams will no longer be able to make any changes to their rosters.

Pitch imperfect: The 7 worst (and weirdest) MLS venues ever

One of the charms of building a league from scratch: The compromises that come along the way.

After Hurricane Harvey Houston Dynamo players and staff did what they could to help

As the city starts to rebuild following Harvey's devastation, ESPN FC traveled to Houston to hear stories from players, club employees and fans.

The 7 biggest (and sadly predictable) disappointments of the MLS season

Expectations are a double-edged sword, and in these seven cases, the blade has been unforgiving.

US Soccer News

TFC's Michael Bradley brushes off vocal criticism from Alexi Lalas

"The lion doesn’t care about the opinion of the sheep." That, in a nutshell, was Michael Bradley’s response to recent criticisms from Fox Sports commentator Alexi Lalas.

Rest of the World News

Ronaldo brace guides Real Madrid; Spurs beat Dortmund, Liverpool held

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Apoel on Wednesday.