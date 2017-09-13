Brotherly Game Daily Links 9/13/17

Philadelphia Union News
Know Your Enemy: New York Red Bulls
Union fans don't need to read up on New York Red Bulls, they already know a lot about their biggest rivals.
MLS News
MLS Power Rankings, Week 27: Is Vancouver the best in the West?
Union drop to 17th in the Power Rankings.
Larson: The one team in the East that can stop Toronto from hosting MLS Cup
The mind games have already started, as far as Greg Vanney is concerned.
Bob Bradley says Atlanta United's first-year success can't compare to 1998 Chicago Fire
Bob Bradley has rejected the notion that Atlanta United is in the midst of the best-ever inagural MLS season.
US Soccer News
Jordan Morris expected to miss remaining World Cup Qualifiers
A tough break for Morris and bad timing for the USMNT.
Rest of the World News
Lionel Messi gives Barca win over Juve as Man United and Chelsea both win openers
Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Juventus in Tuesday's Champions League opener, earning a measure of revenge for last year's ouster.