Halftime report: LA Galaxy 0, Philadelphia Union 0

The Philadelphia Union go into the halftime break against the LA Galaxy deadlocked at zero after a (dare I say it?) lucky break for the Union.

In the second minute, the Union almost gifted LA a goal when Alejandro Bedoya went to clear a ball and scuffed it. It fell to Romain Allesandrini, whose shot was stopped. In the very next minute, the Union mis-hit another clearance and this time it was Giovani dos Santos whose curling shot almost made the Union pay.

The first half was mostly really ugly soccer, with lots of fouls, bad touches, and poor passes by both teams. The Union had a decent chance in the 18th minute when a Bedoya cross found Roland Alberg, who hit a bouncing half-volley that was tipped over by Brian Rowe.

In the 20th minute, the Union finally had a lucky bounce when Joao Pedro’s shot went past a sprawling Andre Blake and rang off of both posts and out.

In the 31st minute, Gio dos Santos sprung Emmanuel Boateng on a great through ball, but Andre Blake was up for the challenge and the score remained knotted at zero.

In the 36th minute, a Haris Medunjanin free kick found Bedoya in the box. Bedoya headed it across the box to Richie Marquez, whose header went just high. Medunjanin had a decent rip from about 25 yards out in the 41st minute that went just wide of Brian Rowe’s goal.

LA Galaxy: Brian Rowe; Ashley Cole, Jelle Van Damme, Daniel Steres, Bradley Diallo; Joao Pedro, Baggio Husidic; Emmanuel Boateng, Jermaine Jones, Romain Alessandrini; Giovani dos Santos

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Fabio Alves, Richie Marquez, Jack Elliott, Ray Gaddis; Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya; Fafa Picault, Roland Alberg, Chris Pontius; CJ Sapong

Scoring: LA Galaxy - None; Philadelphia Union - None

Disciplinary: LA Galaxy - Jelle Van Damme (Yellow - 44’); Philadelphia Union - None