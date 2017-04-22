Philadelphia Union 3, Montreal Impact 3: Instant recap and player ratings survey

A Roland Alberg brace was still not enough for the Union to grab their first win of the season, as the Union draw with Montreal 3-3. The game got off to a perfect start for the Union as they opened the scoring in the fifth minute off a great move from Roland Alberg off an assist by CJ Sapong. Sapong grabbed a second goal in the 23rd minute off a header, and the Union were rolling. Alberg added his second goal of the game in the 39th minute off a penalty kick after Jack Elliot was brought down in the box.

But this is the 2017 Philadelphia Union, so the second half ended with Montreal pulling to within two of the Union with an Ignacio Piatti goal. The second half continued with Montreal’s resurgence in the game, as they dominated possession and scored their second goal in the 69th minute off a header by Anthony Jackson-Hamel from a gorgeous cross by Ambroise Oyongo. The Union looked like they would be able to hold on to the lead, but Montreal grabbed a third goal from Anthony Jackson-Hamel off a rebound by Andre Blake. Boos once again rained down as the final whistle was blown.

How did the Union players individually perform against the Montreal Impact? Click the link and fill out the sheet by rating the players on a scale from 1-10 using the guide below. The votes will be counted and later this week we'll compare the fans’ votes against other player ratings to see just how well the Union did.

Here's the scale:

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star