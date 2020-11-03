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Exercise your right to vote today

It’s Election Day in the U.S.

By Matthew Ralph

Union lament missed opportunities in 2-1 loss to Columbus

Despite creating the bulk of the chances, the Union leave Columbus with another loss

By Greg Oldfield
1 comment / new
1 comment / new

Philadelphia Union suffer a late defeat against the Columbus Crew

The 2-1 loss puts the Union’s Supporters’ Shield hopes on hold until next weekend

By Chris Bratton
3 comments / new
3 comments / new

Union can clinch Champions League berth on Wednesday night

A draw in the Columbus Crew-Orlando City match will put the Union into the Concacaf Champions League for the first time

By Matthew Ralph

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union to headline MLS Decision Day on ABC

Union’s next opponent, Concacaf Champions League is back in December, and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein

2SP Brewing Company partners with The Sons of Ben on new fall beer

Here beFORe the beer celebrates the supporters’ group 13th anniversary

By Sean Sullivan

Join the team at Brotherly Game

By Matthew Ralph

Drexel star among group of college players getting valuable experience with local clubs this fall

By Matthew Ralph

The Latest

Watch: Keegan Rosenberry volley

Former Union defender from Lancaster scored a beauty for the Colorado Rapids on Sunday night

By Matthew Ralph
1 comment / new

Rate the U: Another Ohio letdown

Weigh in on the individual performances and share your thoughts about the loss in Columbus

By Matthew Ralph

Podcasts

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s wait for first trophy extended

Union lose, MLS Weekend review and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 2, Final

The U can earn their first piece of hardware with a win in Ohio and if Toronto losses or ties

By Sean Sullivan
17 comments / new

Philadelphia Union II

Introducing the new SKILSINHO shirt from BreakingT

You’ve seen him break ankles off the bench all season, now get the shirt celebrating the greatest substitute in MLS

By Matthew Ralph
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Preview, projected lineups and how to watch Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m.

A win for the Union today would clinch a Supporters’ Shield

By Matthew Ralph

Doopy Brothers Episode No. 76: Sooooo Close to the Shield

AJ and Luke catch up on all the latest happenings with the Philadelphia Union

By Luke McClung and AJ McClung
From Vox Media

We're building great things, and we need your talent.

Which Philadelphia Union team will we see Sunday against Columbus?

After grinding out a win over Chicago, the Union head to Columbus aiming to win a trophy

By Greg Oldfield
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Philadelphia Union Academy

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s weekly press conference

Blake out for Columbus game, MLS Week 22 preview and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union II vs Christos FC

The Union II hosted Christos FC for a friendly at the Power Training Complex last Saturday

By Morgan Tencza

Andre Blake has fracture in hand, ruled out for Columbus Crew game

Head coach Jim Curtin says there’s still a possibility that Blake’s injury isn’t season-ending

By Matthew Ralph
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Like Brotherly Game on Facebook

By Eugene Rupinski

Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS to use points per game for final standings

Enjoy today’s links!

By Alex Klein

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire

Photographer Carl Gulbish captured the drama of a wild night in Chester

By Carl Gulbish

Malvern native Jimmy Mclaughlin makes first MLS appearance in five years for FC Cincinnati

McLaughlin and FC Cincinnati played their final game at Nippert Stadium Wednesday night

By Matthew Ralph

Philadelphia Union permanently banning fans who shouted homophobic and racist slurs

A "small group" of fans were reported for displaying intolerable behavior at Wednesday night’s game at Subaru Park

By Matthew Ralph

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Super Subs help Union to 2-1 over Fire

Union win, MLS announces new award and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein

NWSL

  • Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird announce engagement

  • Utah Royals FC update roster

  • URFC 2.0

The Union rise above adversity once again to close in on hardware

Jose Martinez tests positive for Covid-19, Andre Blake and Ray Gaddis leave the game with injuries, but the Union still prevailed

By Matthew Ralph
3 comments / new

Philadelphia Union survive Chicago Fire to inch closer to clinching Supporters’ Shield

In a game dominated by stoppages and fouls, Philadelphia was able to come out on top yet as the end of the regular season draws near.

By Joe Lister
2 comments / new

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 Chicago Fire 1 Full Time

The Union are up a man after a first half red card to Francisco Calvo

By Matthew Ralph
19 comments / new

Philadelphia Union has confirmed Covid-19 test; tonight’s game still on as scheduled

Positive case was confirmed today

By Matthew Ralph

Rate the U: Santos hat trick earns him top spot

Santos beat out Kai Wagner in our poll

By Matthew Ralph
2 comments / new

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U14s at FC Delco

Local rivals battled in an MLS Next game on Sunday

By Matthew Ralph

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union top of the MLS Power Rankings

Curtin Press Conference, MLS Power Rankings and Champions League results

By Alex Klein

Preview, projected lineups and how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire

Fabian Herbers, CJ Sapong and the Fire are in town tonight

By Matthew Ralph

Photo Gallery: Malvern Prep vs Salesianum

The visitors from Delaware won 1-0

By Matthew Ralph

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union sweep weekly MLS Awards

Santos wins Player of the Week, Curtin named Coach of the Week, and five Union players make the Team of the Week

By Alex Klein

Sergio Santos named MLS Player of the Week following hat trick performance

Santos was one of several superlatives given out to the Union after their big win over Toronto

By Jonathan Abraham

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