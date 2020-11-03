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Union lament missed opportunities in 2-1 loss to Columbus
Despite creating the bulk of the chances, the Union leave Columbus with another loss
Philadelphia Union suffer a late defeat against the Columbus Crew
The 2-1 loss puts the Union’s Supporters’ Shield hopes on hold until next weekend
Union can clinch Champions League berth on Wednesday night
A draw in the Columbus Crew-Orlando City match will put the Union into the Concacaf Champions League for the first time
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union to headline MLS Decision Day on ABC
Union’s next opponent, Concacaf Champions League is back in December, and more in today’s links
2SP Brewing Company partners with The Sons of Ben on new fall beer
Here beFORe the beer celebrates the supporters’ group 13th anniversary
The Latest
Watch: Keegan Rosenberry volley
Former Union defender from Lancaster scored a beauty for the Colorado Rapids on Sunday night
Rate the U: Another Ohio letdown
Weigh in on the individual performances and share your thoughts about the loss in Columbus
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union’s wait for first trophy extended
Union lose, MLS Weekend review and more in today’s links
Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 2, Final
The U can earn their first piece of hardware with a win in Ohio and if Toronto losses or ties
Introducing the new SKILSINHO shirt from BreakingT
You’ve seen him break ankles off the bench all season, now get the shirt celebrating the greatest substitute in MLS
Preview, projected lineups and how to watch Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m.
A win for the Union today would clinch a Supporters’ Shield
Doopy Brothers Episode No. 76: Sooooo Close to the Shield
AJ and Luke catch up on all the latest happenings with the Philadelphia Union
We're building great things, and we need your talent.
Which Philadelphia Union team will we see Sunday against Columbus?
After grinding out a win over Chicago, the Union head to Columbus aiming to win a trophy
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s weekly press conference
Blake out for Columbus game, MLS Week 22 preview and more in today’s links
Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union II vs Christos FC
The Union II hosted Christos FC for a friendly at the Power Training Complex last Saturday
Andre Blake has fracture in hand, ruled out for Columbus Crew game
Head coach Jim Curtin says there’s still a possibility that Blake’s injury isn’t season-ending
Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS to use points per game for final standings
Enjoy today’s links!
Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire
Photographer Carl Gulbish captured the drama of a wild night in Chester
Malvern native Jimmy Mclaughlin makes first MLS appearance in five years for FC Cincinnati
McLaughlin and FC Cincinnati played their final game at Nippert Stadium Wednesday night
Philadelphia Union permanently banning fans who shouted homophobic and racist slurs
A "small group" of fans were reported for displaying intolerable behavior at Wednesday night’s game at Subaru Park
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Super Subs help Union to 2-1 over Fire
Union win, MLS announces new award and more in today’s links
The Union rise above adversity once again to close in on hardware
Jose Martinez tests positive for Covid-19, Andre Blake and Ray Gaddis leave the game with injuries, but the Union still prevailed
Philadelphia Union survive Chicago Fire to inch closer to clinching Supporters’ Shield
In a game dominated by stoppages and fouls, Philadelphia was able to come out on top yet as the end of the regular season draws near.
Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 Chicago Fire 1 Full Time
The Union are up a man after a first half red card to Francisco Calvo
Philadelphia Union has confirmed Covid-19 test; tonight’s game still on as scheduled
Positive case was confirmed today
Rate the U: Santos hat trick earns him top spot
Santos beat out Kai Wagner in our poll
Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union U14s at FC Delco
Local rivals battled in an MLS Next game on Sunday
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union top of the MLS Power Rankings
Curtin Press Conference, MLS Power Rankings and Champions League results
Preview, projected lineups and how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire
Fabian Herbers, CJ Sapong and the Fire are in town tonight
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union sweep weekly MLS Awards
Santos wins Player of the Week, Curtin named Coach of the Week, and five Union players make the Team of the Week
Sergio Santos named MLS Player of the Week following hat trick performance
Santos was one of several superlatives given out to the Union after their big win over Toronto
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.@BigAfrika88 with his second. @PhilaUnion is up 6-1 now.#PHIvORL // #DecisionDay by @ATT https://t.co/TAvSd4d57h— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 22, 2025
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October 22, 2025
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A from Fafa after his second of the first half#DOOP https://t.co/WH6cepScyb— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) October 22, 2025